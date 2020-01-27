Motorist drives into elderly woman carrying baby in Ventersburg
A 61-year-old and a toddler were taken to hospital after a motorist ploughed into them in Ventersburg, Free State, police said on Monday.
Disturbing footage of the hit-and-run incident has been trending on social media all weekend.
The car can be seen turning suddenly while the woman, who is carrying a child on her back, walks on the pavement.
The car hits the woman, forcing her against the wall. She then falls to the ground and seems to be trapped against the bonnet of the car.
Two people get out of the vehicle, holding their heads in disbelief. A woman rushes back to the car to pull up the handbrake.
Onlookers rush to help take the toddler from the woman.
A man gets out of the car, studies the bonnet for damage and gets back into the car with the others.
Locals run towards the car as it reverses and drives away without helping the victims.
This hit and run took place in Ventersburg, Free State. Hope the driver is brought to book. ⚠️ WARNING: Graphic. @MbalulaFikile @TrafficRTMC @fsgov Yusuf AbramjeePosted by Make SA Safe on Saturday, January 25, 2020
Police spokesperson Brig Sam Makhele said the incident happened in the Free State town on January 18 around midday.
“The owner of the vehicle, who allegedly drove away from the scene before police arrived, handed himself to the police and admitted to have been the driver during the incident.”
Makhele said the 45-year-old man was arrested, charged with reckless and negligent driving and released on warning.
He said new information had subsequently linked a 19-year-old woman as the driver during the incident.
“She was traced and also charged.”
The two are expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Free State department of health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said Lydia Ramokhele from Ventersburg was transported to Katleho Hospital before being transferred to Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein.
Mvambi denied claims that Ramokhele had her legs amputated. He said she underwent surgery last week and has since been discharged.
The baby was treated at Bongani Hospital.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.