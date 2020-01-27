Men find HIV testing 'burdensome, not important', study finds

Some men, the report found, perceived care at clinics to be judgmental, and this discouraged them from testing.

“Providers express frustration with men’s apparent apathy, although this is often a misreading of men’s fear,” the study found.

While it was limited to two provinces, researchers say the results suggested current approaches used in health-care facilities may be driving men away from services.

“Clinic reorganisation, provider training and greater understanding of the needs of men and health-care providers may increase men’s uptake of HIV services.”

The study revealed the men mostly focused on the pressures they had at home, and HIV was the least of their priorities. Some were experiencing financial pressure as few had a stable income.

“Men expressed concern about indirect costs of HIV testing and treatment, including the time it takes to visit a clinic.

For the respondents, HIV was a source of stress in their already-stressful environment, and therefore it is a topic often avoided. At the same time, the stressors in the men’s lives acted as triggers for unhealthy ‘escape’ behaviours that exacerbate HIV risk,” the study found.

The men surveyed viewed multiple sexual partners as a norm in their communities. Condom use was not consistent. If they used protection at all, they stopped soon after meeting a new partner.

“While they initially perceive a high level of risk with a new partner, particularly a casual partner, that perception of risk can quickly reduce due simply to familiarity and the belief she ‘is a nice girl’, ‘lives a decent lifestyle’ or 'comes from a decent family'.”

Most of the men believed they could assess a woman’s HIV status by using visual clues such as weight and body shape.

“The men reported being less likely to use condoms with a woman they assumed to be 'healthy' and HIV-negative.”

The report recommended that health-care services should prioritise privacy, confidentiality and disclosure support.

“Clinics should be structured so the testing and treatment process is as private and inconspicuous as possible, and clinic managers should stress and enforce principles of patient confidentiality with staff."