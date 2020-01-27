Mango scraps flights between Lanseria and Port Elizabeth

Mango Airlines has scrapped a new route from Port Elizabeth International Airport to Lanseria in Johannesburg - a mere six months after the first flight landed in the city amid much fanfare.



The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality had worked with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and Mango to make the new route possible.

The introduction of the route was seen as a significant milestone for the city’s economy.

Mango spokesperson Sergio Santos-van Vuuren told SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE that a huge investment had been made to stimulate the market with sales campaigns and marketing drives

“Unfortunately the predicted demand did not materialise. There are no plans currently to add back the route in the future,” he said.

The route was shut down on January 15.