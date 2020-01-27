Maile rescinds suspension of DA councillors Mathebe, Da Gama

The suspension of two DA councillors has been withdrawn by Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile.

Maile last week placed Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker councillor Vasco da Gama on a six-months and three-months suspension without pay, respectively, for allegedly contravening the code of conduct for councillors.

The DA launched an urgent court application challenging his Thursday decision to place the two councillors on suspension.

The DA accused Maile of overstepping his boundaries and authority, demanding that he retracts the suspension immediately.

Subsequently, Mathebe, in her court papers challenging the decision, said Maile had misapplied the law.

She said the decision to invoke section 16.6 cannot solely be his as he first needs to get a mandate from the council.

Maile has now withdrawn their suspension with immediate effect after consulting his lawyers.

"In light of the advice received, MEC Maile has taken a decision to rescind the suspension of the two councillors with immediate effect. Such a decision has been formally communicated to cllrs Da Gama, Mathebe and their lawyers," Maile's spokesperson Castro Ngobese said on Monday.

He did not share reasons behind the withdrawal of the suspensions but called a media briefing for Tuesday.