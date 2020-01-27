Dead pilot's husband says dreams crashed

The husband of one of three pilots who died when a flight inspection aircraft they were in smashed into a mountain outside George, Western Cape, says his hopes and dreams crashed with his wife.

First officer Tebogo Lekalakala, 33, Capt Thabiso Collins Tolo, 49, and flight inspector Gugu Comfort Mnguni, 36, died when the 33-year-old Cessna Citation they were in crashed in the southern Cape on Thursday.

Tebogo's husband Modikana Lekalakala yesterday said he was devastated by his wife's death.

"I got a call from CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] and they said they had lost contact with her plane - as someone who works in the aviation sector, I know what that means," he said.

"It means that the plane crashed if they can't locate it on the radar. That was my worst fear, but I was hoping that she would have survived despite that."

Lekalakala, who is an aviation quality manager, said he last spoke to Tebogo hours before she took off and that she said she would see him in the evening on Thursday.

"I am devastated because I was looking forward to seeing her. I didn't know that would be the last time I spoke to her."

Lekalakala said Tebogo was passionate about flying, but was dedicated to raising the couple's three children.