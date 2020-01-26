Potential settlement on horizon in Etzebeth hate speech case — report

A potential settlement agreement may be on the cards in the hate speech case brought by the SA Human Rights Commission against Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth.

Commission chair advocate Bongani Majola told Rapport newspaper that the institution remained open to a possible settlement.

“Hearings are expensive and time consuming. And settlements help sometimes to complete a case quickly, ” he told the publication. Etzebeth’s legal team did not comment.

The commission said on Friday that it had reached a mutual agreement with Etzebeth to withdraw a review application in the North Gauteng High Court. The matter will now be handled in the Equality Court.

“The matter is to proceed to the Equality Court to reach finality in a more expeditious and amicable manner. Both Mr Etzebeth and the commission are confident that this would be in the best interests of all parties involved,” the parties said in a joint statement.

The Springbok rugby player was accused of racism and using derogatory language during an altercation in Langebaan on the Cape West Coast before the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Etzebeth has maintained his innocence throughout the unfolding drama.