Court ruling a victory for women left without financial security in marriage

The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) has welcomed a judgment by the high court in Durban declaring as unconstitutional legislation that automatically registered marriages by black couples before 1988 as being out of community of property.

KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Mjabuliseni Madondo on Friday ruled that parts of the Matrimonial Property Act 88 of 1984 were unconstitutional and invalid as they perpetuated discrimination created by a, now repealed, part of the Black Administration Act (BAA) of 1927.

Black couples who married before 1988, had their marriages concluded under that section of the BAA, which meant that they were automatically out of community of property.

LRC obtained the judgment on behalf of Agnes Sithole.

“Ms Sithole, the first applicant, acted in her own interest and in the public interest on behalf of all affected SA women, whose right to access property and financial security in marriage was in issue in this case. There are about 400,000 women affected by the provisions of ... the BAA,” the LRC said in a statement.