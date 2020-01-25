Two people rescued after boat capsizes in Durban harbour
Two people were rescued after their boat capsized in the Durban harbour on Saturday.
Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that the pair were being assessed by paramedics on scene and that the boat had been towed by the National Sea Rescue Institute.
No further details were immediately available.
