R77m school construction project stalled since 2018

A R77m project to rebuild a Uitenhage school has been stalled since 2018, apparently because the Eastern Cape department of education is not paying the bills.

Bags of cement, floor tiles, bricks and other building materials are strewn around the grounds of Jubilee Park Primary School in Gerald Smith township in Uitenhage. Children balance on the piles of tiles and sit on the bricks stacked under black plastic sheeting. Weeds are growing along the walls.

The school in ward 48, which is dominated by a sea of shacks, accommodates 1,200 pupils from grade R to grade 7.

In 2013, part of the school was burnt down. The Eastern Cape department of education appointed the Eastern Cape department of public works as its implementing agent to rebuild the school.

A tender of R77m was awarded to a private contractor; construction started in 2014 and the project was to be completed in October 2016.