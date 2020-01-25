South Africa

Five years in jail for woman who spiked guard's drink and burgled Hawks office

By NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN - 25 January 2020 - 09:51
They slipped into and burgled the Hawks’ offices after spiking a security guard's drink. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

An audacious burglary by a woman and an accomplice armed with a spiked drink and a grinder at the offices of the Hawks in Kimberley has landed the woman behind bars for five years.

Maria Maditlhare Tlailane, 34, was this week sentenced to five years' direct imprisonment by the Galeshewe regional court.

“In July 2016, Tlailane and an accomplice gained entry into the Hawks’ offices after they gave a security guard a drink laced with an unknown poisonous substance,” said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

Mnisi said the pair then entered the building and forced open safes using grinders.

Cash and other valuables worth R183,000 were stolen.

Tlailane was arrested in December 2016 following an investigation, Mnisi said.

