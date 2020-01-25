EFF issues apology for Stratcom remarks

The EFF has sent out a one sentence apology to seasoned journalists Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki and Anton Harber for referring to them as Stratcom agents.

Yesterday the court found that the party and its spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had no evidence that Gqubule-Mbeki and Harber were Stratcom agents and were ordered to apologise and pay them R40,000 in damages.

They were also interdicted from making any statements in the future that suggested the pair worked with the apartheid government.

Stratcom was a group hired by the apartheid government to spread misinformation and fake news through well-orchestrated smear campaigns on those who fought against the then government and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Ndlozi had claimed that Gqubule-Mbeki and Harber were part of the group.