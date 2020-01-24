JMPD officer smoked drugs before poisoning, shooting her children

A former Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer who served her children breakfast laced with poison and then shot them had turned to drugs after the death of her husband.

The tragic sequence of events leading to the death of the children, and conviction of their mother on charges of murder and attempted murder, was revealed at the high court in Johannesburg on Friday at a pre-sentencing hearing.

The officer was arrested in January 2018, while employed at the JMPD in Gauteng, after having served her children a potentially lethal breakfast. Shortly after they had eaten, she shot them both in their stomachs.

They were treated for poisoning and gunshot wounds in hospital. The younger child succumbed to injuries and the older one survived. SowetanLIVE has elected not to name the mother in order to protect the identity of the surviving sibling, who is a child victim of crime.