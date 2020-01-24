South Africa

Children among 25 people treated after gas leak in KwaZulu-Natal

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 24 January 2020 - 17:11
An emergency services spokesman reported that 25 people were treated in Malagazi, south of Durban, after a gas cylinder leaked and affected people walking nearby.
Image: 123RF/siraphol

Paramedics treated 25 people in Malukazi, south of Durban, after a gas cylinder leak on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Roberts McKenzie said they were called to treat 15 children and 10 adults after a gas cylinder that was being prepared for transportation leaked.

“It is believed the cylinder was being prepared to be sent to a scrap yard to be sold as scrap metal when the gas leaked out of the cylinder, affecting people walking nearby on a road,” said McKenzie

McKenzie said  all the patients at the scene were stable and being attended to by paramedics.

“Paramedics are on the scene. All the patients are in a stable condition and are being assessed and treated by paramedics and will be transferred shortly to hospital,” said McKenzie.

Pupils‚ teachers taken to hospital for breathing problems after gas leak

About 23 school children and teachers from Muizenberg High School in Cape Town were treated for respiratory distress and some were taken to hospital ...
News
4 months ago

