South Africa

Body of bound KZN teen with throat slit found in shallow pond

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 24 January 2020 - 12:29
The body of a 17-year-old boy was found in a shallow pond in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
The body of a teenage boy, bound and with his throat slit, was recovered from  a shallow pond in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, on Thursday. 

Members of the Durban SAPS search and rescue unit and Durban metro police were called to the Msarhweni area in KwaMakhutha, where they recovered the body of a 17-year-old.

The teen's body was handed to the members from the Medical Legal Mortuary and members from KwaMakhutha SAPS.

A case of murder has been opened.

'If a man slaps you once, run': MEC's warning at murdered doctor's memorial

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba told mourners at a memorial service for a murdered intern doctor that no-one should turn a blind eye to abuse.
News
20 hours ago

Murdered Maritzburg socialite 'feared for her life' the day before she died

The funeral service for Kavitha Nerputh was expected to take place on Wednesday amid shock claims that she had begged for police protection as ...
News
2 days ago

