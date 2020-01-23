Slight improvement for SA in global Corruption Perceptions Index

Despite a marginal improvement in dealing with corruption, South Africa still languishes among many countries around the world that have a serious problem with graft.

That was the picture painted by the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), released on Thursday morning by Transparency International (TI), the global coalition against corruption.

The report ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of corruption in the public sector, according to experts and business people. It highlights the importance of the nexus between money, political power and corruption.

TI said more than two thirds of countries scored below 50 on the index, with an average score of 43. South Africa scored 44.