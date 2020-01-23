South Africa

SA's health department ups surveillance for all travelers from Asia after coronavirus outbreak

By Emma Rumney - 23 January 2020 - 15:59
OR Tambo international airport is the only port of entry for direct flights from Asia.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

The department of health said on Thursday port health authorities have enhanced surveillance for all travellers from Asia, especially China, following an outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

OR Tambo international airport is the only port of entry for direct flights from Asia, it added, saying the measures had been put in place due to the current risk the virus could be imported to South Africa.

