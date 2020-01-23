Micho accuser says God will deal with him after justice system 'fails' her
A Johannesburg woman who accused former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic of sexual assault says she has given up hope that justice will be served on her case.
The 51-year-old woman, who cannot be named, expressed frustration and disappointment yesterday that police have failed to give her updates on their investigation of the matter.
She was speaking to Sowetan as Zambian newspapers reported that Micho was set to be named as that country's national football team coach.
Both the Times of Zambia and Zambia Daily Mail newspapers reported yesterday that the Football Association of Zambia has settled on the Serbian subject to approval from the ministry of sport, which pays the coach's salary.
The newspapers said the decision to appoint Micho was taken during an emergency committee meeting on Monday.
In August last year, a case of sexual assault against Sredojevic was opened at the Norwood police station following the incident at Protea Hotel Wanderers in Illovo, Johannesburg.
"I have given up on him being arrested because he is not even in the country. It's pointless stressing about something I have no control over. God will deal with him," the victim said.
The woman said she is still traumatised by the events that took place on that day.
She alleged that Sredojevic indecently exposed himself to her. She told police that the former Buccaneers coach asked her to "give him for two minutes".
The woman, who works as a cleaner at the hotel, was apparently in a passage next to the toilets she was cleaning.
She told police that Sredojevic walked past and greeted her before stepping into the men's toilets.
"After that I went into the disabled toilets, and when I looked behind me I realised he was looking at me.
"I went inside and continued cleaning. While cleaning, I heard the door open and when I looked up I saw that it was the same Orlando Pirates coach. He then closed the door," read her statement made to police last year.
"He held his track pants and said I must give him for just two minutes. I did not understand and I asked him what he meant and he said again that I must give him for two minutes. He was undressing his track pants... and then I screamed and said 'no' and ran out of the toilet."
Yesterday, the woman said she had not been contacted by the investigating officer on any developments on the case.
"I don't know if he [Sredojevic] will be arrested ... if he returns.
"I am trying to move on with my life because it [the incident] brought a lot of pain into my life. I do not wish to comment further on it."
Micho has previously refused to comment on the allegations, only saying through his agent, Ivica Stankovic, that: "I have been reading about this in the papers and I have not seen anything on an official document."
Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele refused to answer questions on the matter and said the case was still under investigation.
