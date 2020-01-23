Micho accuser says God will deal with him after justice system 'fails' her

A Johannesburg woman who accused former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic of sexual assault says she has given up hope that justice will be served on her case.

The 51-year-old woman, who cannot be named, expressed frustration and disappointment yesterday that police have failed to give her updates on their investigation of the matter.

She was speaking to Sowetan as Zambian newspapers reported that Micho was set to be named as that country's national football team coach.

Both the Times of Zambia and Zambia Daily Mail newspapers reported yesterday that the Football Association of Zambia has settled on the Serbian subject to approval from the ministry of sport, which pays the coach's salary.

The newspapers said the decision to appoint Micho was taken during an emergency committee meeting on Monday.