KZN wife arrested for 'plotting' husband's murder with domestic worker

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her domestic worker to suffocate and strangle her 62-year-old husband.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the victim was at his home in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday when the incident occurred.

“The victim was seated in the lounge of his home in Phoenix watching TV when he was attacked by three women who covered his head with a bin bag. The women began strangling him with a scarf.”

Mbele said as the man fought back he managed to remove the bag from his head and realised that one of the women was his domestic helper.