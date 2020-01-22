Frail ex-apartheid Security Branch policeman returns to scene of Neil Aggett's death

The team conducted a tour of Johannesburg central police station, where the anti-apartheid activist was found hanged in his cell in 1982

It is hard to believe that during apartheid the now frail Mahanoe Makhetha wore a police uniform, collected political prisoners from their cells and accompanied them to the 10th floor of John Vorster Square, where they were handed over to security branch police officers for interrogation and torture.

On Tuesday, as part of a fresh inquest into the 1982 death of Dr Neil Aggett, Makhetha and another former police officer, Joe Nyampule, walked lawyers down the corridors of the infamous Johannesburg central police station, formerly John Vorster Square.

Makhetha told judge Motsamai Makume that sometimes he would wait for the interrogations to be completed and then lead the prisoners back to the cells.

The prison system has changed since democracy, but the building still stands and prison life continues behind its high walls.