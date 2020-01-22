Cold comfort for youth shot during protests

Thomas Nkabinde walked into Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Hospital in Phuthaditjhaba with his son Brighton with a drip hanging on his arm, hoping to get help. His son had a bullet lodged in his right shoulder and needed urgent help.

But the nurses and a few intern doctors at the entrance of the hospital broke the bad news to the father and his son.

"We don't have nurses and doctors. We are operating on skeleton staff and there is very little we can do for you. We will try our best," a nurse said.

Brighton, 20, was shot during protests over water in Phuthaditjhaba on Monday at about 1pm. He went to the Elizabeth Ross Hospital, about 10km away, and they put him on a drip but did not have the expertise to remove the bullet.