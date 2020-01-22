Accused in the murder of young doctor had been 'abusing' her

"He appeared in court as if he didn't kill a person. He didn't even show any sign of remorse and behaved like an animal."

This was the reaction from Limpopo MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba after a 25-year-old man arrested for the murder of intern medical doctor Shongie Nkwashu, 24, appeared in the Makweng magistrate's court yesterday.

Ramathuba added that Nkwashu who only worked for 17 days before her gruesome death was subjected to physical abuse by the suspect.

"When I visited the family this week, Shongie's father told me that the man had been assaulting her for some time. Her (father) even approached the suspect's family to report the abuse but it continued unabated," Ramathuba said.

The MEC said she will be monitoring the case closely until justice for Nkwashu is served. Nkwashu was found dead in her room at the Mankweng Hospital on Sunday.Shongie's brother who was in court was too emotional to speak.