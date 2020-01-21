Woman tells court of abuse before she was stabbed and raped by ex

A woman who lost her eye after being stabbed multiple times allegedly by her ex-boyfriend has recalled how her former lover abused her repeatedly.

Sonto Radebe, 37, took the stand in the Roodepoort magistrates' court yesterday in the trial of her ex-lover Linda Makhanya.

Makhanya is facing charges of attempted murder, rape and theft after he allegedly stabbed Radebe in two separate incidents.

Radebe agreed to be named even though she is a rape victim. She told the court that she had advised Makhanya to seek counselling to help him with his abusive tendencies before he attacked her.

She said she broke up with Makhanya due to his violent nature, but they were planning on getting back together if he agreed to undergo counselling. Makhanya has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faces.

Radebe told the court that after she moved out of Makhanya's home in July 2017, the pair had seen each other on two occasions - once when he followed her to her new place and the second time when he went to apologise for the abuse he had put her through.