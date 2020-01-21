Graduate police officers cry foul over lack of promotion

A group of police officers are disgruntled after they obtained university degrees but still find themselves stuck and not getting promoted.

The officers said about 180 cops from across the country studied at the SAPS Academy Paarl in the Western Cape, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in police science, which was offered by the University of SA.

SAPS paid for the studies and the intake was 125 students in 2014. The students were based at the academy for the duration of their studies.

At the time, the academy was punted as a police university which would change the future of training of officers, the graduates claimed.

The officers claimed that there was a promise that on their return from the police university they would be eligible for promotion.