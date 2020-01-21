Graduate police officers cry foul over lack of promotion
A group of police officers are disgruntled after they obtained university degrees but still find themselves stuck and not getting promoted.
The officers said about 180 cops from across the country studied at the SAPS Academy Paarl in the Western Cape, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in police science, which was offered by the University of SA.
SAPS paid for the studies and the intake was 125 students in 2014. The students were based at the academy for the duration of their studies.
At the time, the academy was punted as a police university which would change the future of training of officers, the graduates claimed.
The officers claimed that there was a promise that on their return from the police university they would be eligible for promotion.
But then police commissioner Riah Phiyega was suspended and things began to change.
"We completed in 2016 but no graduation was held. The new police commissioner was against it. He wanted to close it but the portfolio committee in parliament was against him. We then came back to where we were working before.
"We never got promoted... [police minister] Bheki Cele promoted people in specialised units such as protection services unit and technical response unit," one of the officers said.
National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the officers must provide proof that there was a promise for them to get promotions. "There are many members that have studied and obtained either a diploma or a degree, honours degree, masters, doctorate, etc.
"Given that promotions are post-bound, every member is given an opportunity to apply for the advertised post ... No member is guaranteed a promotion."
Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: "There are many members who are studying . However, the sad reality is that there are still many who have completed their studies and are still struggling to get promotions. We signed a job evaluation and grading agreement which will benefit all SAPS members . it will see job evaluations being done across the board."
