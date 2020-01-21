'Court order or not, we are not moving out'

More than 200 people who invaded flats in the municipal social housing projects in Mamelodi East are refusing to vacate the building despite last week's high court order ruling that they must move out.

They are now facing a deadline in three days to be forcefully removed from the three-storey blocks of flats in which they had been living since April last year. The invaders however told Sowetan they would not move.

The flats - with two bedrooms, kitchen, toilet and shower - are situated along the busy Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

They were invaded before they were fitted with taps and electricity meters.

When Sowetan visited the flats yesterday, many of the occupants were seemingly calm.

A resident who refused to be named said they have the support of the entire community as people who have occupied the flats were on the government's housing waiting list.

"We are not going anywhere; we will stay here and fight for these flats," he said.