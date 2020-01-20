WATCH | Urgent probe into Sedibeng cops who slapped, dragged woman

The police officers who allegedly assaulted and manhandled a woman at a client service centre in Sedibeng, south of Johannesburg, have been identified.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media at the weekend.

The footage depicts two SAPS members in uniform dragging the woman across the floor. One of the officers slaps the woman twice, while a second tries to put what appears to be a wig back on her head.

The context of what led to the altercation is unclear.

Police did not specify but unconfirmed reports suggest that it happened at Evaton police station.