Ramaphosa plans to end cadre deployment to build a capable state
As part of his plans for building what he calls a capable state, President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to end cadre deployment - a culture of people being appointed to positions because of political affiliations without proper skills and qualifications.
In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa said that his administration would prioritise building a capable state but such plans would be undermined by weak implementation, poor coordination among departments and lack of effective oversight which are a result of cadre deployment.
“A capable state starts with the people who work in it. Officials and managers must possess the right financial and technical skills and other expertise,” writes Ramaphosa.
“We are committed to end the practice of poorly qualified individuals being parachuted into positions of authority through political patronage. There should be consequences for all those in the public service who do not do their work.”
He said that civil servants would also receive ongoing skills training through the National School of Government. Ramaphosa’s letter comes after he and other ANC leaders spent days in the Northern Cape ahead of the party’s 108 anniversary celebrations where they were exposed to the full extent of poverty in the area.
During the walkabouts and door-to-doors around the province, residents laid bare various challenges they faced including unemployment, poverty, drought – where he immediately announced R300m would be made available to deal with this, crime and streets that are not maintained.According to Ramaphosa a capable state also means that the struggling state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and SAA fulfil their mandates.
“State companies that cannot deliver services – such as Eskom during load-shedding – or that require continual bailouts – such as SAA – diminish the capacity of the state.
“That is why a major focus of our work this year is to restore our SOEs to health. We will do this by appointing experienced and qualified boards and managers. We will be clarifying their mandates, and give them scope to execute those mandates,” writes Ramaphosa.
The ANC held its national executive committee meeting and its Lekgotla over the weekend where state-owned enterprises formed a big part of the discussions.They also discussed suggestions that Eskom be moved from the department of public enterprises headed by minister Pravin Gordhan to department of energy and minerals headed by minister Gwede Mantashe.
