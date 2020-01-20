Ramaphosa plans to end cadre deployment to build a capable state

As part of his plans for building what he calls a capable state, President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to end cadre deployment - a culture of people being appointed to positions because of political affiliations without proper skills and qualifications.

In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa said that his administration would prioritise building a capable state but such plans would be undermined by weak implementation, poor coordination among departments and lack of effective oversight which are a result of cadre deployment.

“A capable state starts with the people who work in it. Officials and managers must possess the right financial and technical skills and other expertise,” writes Ramaphosa.

“We are committed to end the practice of poorly qualified individuals being parachuted into positions of authority through political patronage. There should be consequences for all those in the public service who do not do their work.”