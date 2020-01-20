R13.8m jackpot winnings still unclaimed

National lottery operator Ithuba is looking for the winner of an unclaimed R13.8m jackpot.

Ithuba made the announcement on Monday, saying the ticket for the January 8 draw was bought at SuperSpar at Atlas Mall in Boksburg, on the East Rand.

“The winner, who is not known to Ithuba, spent R20 on the winning ticket, using a quick-pick selection method. The winning numbers are: 14, 19, 21, 43, 45, 50, and the bonus ball is 37,” said Ithuba.

“We hope that the winner will make contact with us soon. We encourage all players, especially players from the east of Johannesburg who recently visited the Atlas Mall, to check their tickets,” said Busisiwe Msizi, head of corporate relations at Ithuba.

Msizi said the ticket would have to be validated, after which the winner would be given free counselling and financial advice.