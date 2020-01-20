Politician Mathews Phosa mourns death of eldest daughter Moya

Former ANC treasurer general, Mathews Phosa and former member of parliament Pinky Phosa have lost their eldest daughter, the family confirmed on Monday.

Moya Teresa Paula Phosa-Lesia, 39, died in the Nelspruit Mediclinic on Monday after being ill for a while.

Moya's younger sister, Tsepiso Phosa, yesterday paid tribute to her late sister.

“You named me because I was a promise to you when dad was away in exile fighting for the freedom of this country, I promise you that I will remain that promise to you, the children and the family."

"Rest in peace Moya Teresa Paula Phosa Moya Lesia ... Yes it is true, today I say goodbye to you.

"I’m running on empty today but in him we trust. Ps I love you..." said Tsepiso, an author and businessperson on her Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

Details on funeral arrangements have not yet been communicated to the public.

Moya worked for public broadcaster SABC for many years.