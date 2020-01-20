Apartheid-era police officers willing to testify in Neil Aggett inquest

As the fresh inquest into 1982 death of trade unionist Dr Neil Aggett, who died while in police custody, started on Monday, his family has called on all those who may know the truth, or even had a hand in his death, to come forward.

The family’s lawyer, Howard Varney, expressed gratitude to some of the officers who had already come forward.

“We are grateful there are some former police officers who are willing to speak the truth about what really took place in John Vorster Square during those years.

“We appreciate that in the early 1980s they found themselves in a terrible predicament. They were required to lie under oath, failing which not only would their livelihoods and careers be at risk, but they themselves might be physically abused or worse. They had every reason to fear the repercussions,” Varney said in his opening statement.

He was speaking at the high court in Johannesburg, where a fresh inquest into Aggett’s death started on Monday.

“While they did commit the crime of perjury in lying under oath in the 1982 inquest, that crime has long prescribed and they face no legal consequences for now disclosing the truth. We encourage more police officers to come forward and unburden themselves and help the Aggett family heal and reach closure,” Varney said.

Aggett was a medical doctor who worked in hospitals in Soweto, Mthatha and Tembisa. He championed worker rights through active involvement in the African Food and Canning Workers’ Union. He was detained by the apartheid security branch in 1981 at the then John Vorster Square police cells in downtown Johannesburg. He was found dead on February 5 1982.