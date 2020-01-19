Roofs damaged, electricity cuts caused by Cape Town’s strong winds
Several roofs were damaged, trees were uprooted and electricity cuts were experienced in stormy weather in Cape Town over the weekend, the city's Disaster Risk Management said on Sunday.
Spokesperson Charlotte Powell said roofs were damaged in Fresnaye, Bo Kaap, Bonteheuwel, Bomakierie, Macassar, Philippi and Sea Point.
Electricity disruptions were experienced in Pinelands, Bridgetown, Wynberg, Parow, Richmond Estate, Bellville, Sea Point, Strand, Claremont, Heideveld and Three Anchor Bay.
Powell said large trees were uprooted in Gordon's Bay, Newlands, Mowbray, Rylands and Bonteheuwel.
She said no deaths or injuries were reported.
Cape Town Today .— INDIGO ☔️ (@thatcooltwin) January 17, 2020
Be prepared to fight with the wind ??#CapeTown pic.twitter.com/3ZB3jhetAB
Cape Town wind is no joke bruh ???????? pic.twitter.com/NslqSkr3z6— chelsea (@szeyonce) January 18, 2020
Tents build by Refugees and Asylum seekers around Methodist Church in Cape Town South Africa blown away by wind, UNHCR geneva still invisible to assist them. pic.twitter.com/iEBie8AlIA— To save a life (@Merly67750001) January 18, 2020
Southeasterly winds produce spectacular clouds over Table Mountains in Cape Town pic.twitter.com/dkDy4FLhLL— Tore Furevik (@ToreFurevik) January 18, 2020
This cape town wind is so strong it really blew my ex back into my dms— Kayla Botha (@KaylaBotha4) January 18, 2020
This Cape Town wind is so strong, it blew my earrings OUT OF MY EARS!!!— Carmen the fuck down (@Carmzjw) January 17, 2020
