Minister of Sport and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa has sent his condolences to the chairman of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Dr Irvin Khoza following the passing of his wife Mantwa Khoza.

The PSL confirmed the news of Mantwa’s passing in a statement on Friday evening.

In a statement‚ Mthethwa said he learnt with ‘shock and sadness’ of the passing of 'Mama' Mantwa Khoza who is the wife of PSL chairman and owner of Orlando Pirates FC Dr Irvin Khoza.

“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go to the chairman of the PSL Dr Khoza‚ his family and close associates during this time of loss.

"Words can never be enough to afford the family cushioning during this difficult time, however‚ we pray that God affords them strength‚ courage and comfort during this time‚” said Mthethwa.

“Mama Mantwa remains one of those gallant ladies who stood firm behind their husbands irrespective of the adverse challenges they faced in this journey of life. May the soul of Mama Khoza rest peacefully and may the Khoza family find comfort in all our prayers.”

The league also announced that there will be a moment of silence in all of this weekend’s Absa Premiership‚ GladAfrica Championship and Multichoice Diski Challenge matches.