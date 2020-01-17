South Africa

WATCH | Taxi driver arrested after throwing brick at motorist

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 17 January 2020 - 09:32
JMPD officers arrested the taxi driver on Thursday afternoon.
JMPD officers arrested the taxi driver on Thursday afternoon.
Image: JMPD Chief David Tembe

A taxi driver has been arrested after allegedly throwing a brick at a motorist in Johannesburg, metro police said on Friday.

This after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the incident happened on Corlett Drive in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Minnaar said after an investigation, the taxi driver was traced to the Alexandra Taxi Association.

He was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is in custody at the Norwood police station.

“The victim and owner of the white VW Kombi is requested to proceed to Norwood police station, where he or she is needed to make a statement.”

Former taxi driver leaves a taxi rank for a classroom

As parents were busy taking pictures of their bundle of joy who were starting school for the first time, Nkazimulo Khumalo had every reason to smile.
News
1 day ago

KZN councillor describes harrowing scene after bloody taxi massacre

A KwaZulu-Natal ward councillor described the gruesome scene he witnessed moments after a taxi shooting in which a 10-month-old baby‚ a schoolgirl ...
News
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X