Quadruplets' first day of school four times the fun

The first day of school is an exciting yet anxious day for most children.

Though parents are often around it is a day most children go through solo.

For the Mokobe quadruplets of Welkom, Free State, it was different, going to school with somebody they've known their whole life certainly took the anxiety out of it but not the excitement.

The quartet consists of Tshimologo, the oldest, and his sisters Omphile, Onthatile and last born Oarabile.

Sowetan first met the quadruplets at their home in Las Vegas in Thabong township on Tuesday, a day before their journey to school started.