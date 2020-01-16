Over 300k students approved by NSFAS

There are more than 300,000 students who have been approved by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande said the NSFAS had received a record-breaking number of applications by the closing date of November 30 last year.

“More than 543,268 first time ever applications were received from applicants across the country. After a significant number had been processed, 359,037 applications were approved for the NSFAS funding. A total of 281,639 of all applicants received were SASSA beneficiaries,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande said NSFAS had launched a project in partnership with the department of basic education that aimed to provide supplementary NSFAS content to grade 9-12 pupils while they were still at school.