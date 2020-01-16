South Africa

Missing two-year-old found unharmed but dehydrated 10km from home

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 16 January 2020 - 19:36
Missing toddler, Lethabo Mashiane was found unharmed in Limpopo bushes.
Missing toddler, Lethabo Mashiane was found unharmed in Limpopo bushes.
Image: Saps

A two-year old boy who disappeared in Limpopo was found unharmed but dehydrated two days later in the bush – about 10km away from home.

The child was found and rescued on Wednesday after an extensive search by a police search and rescue team, the K9 unit, emergency services and local residents.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said his grandmother reported him missing, on Monday evening. At the time the child had been at home with her husband in Marulaneng village.  

“She then later received a call urging her to return home after the child could not be located. Police immediately embarked on an intensive search operation, joined by community members until ... he was found lying helplessly on top of a rock,” said Mojapelo.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba applauded the police and community for their joint effort and urged parents and guardians to ensure they kept track of their children's whereabouts.

No high court date yet for accused in Amy’Leigh de Jager kidnap case

No high court date has been received for the case of six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager, the Vanderbiljpark magistrate’s court heard on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Teen raped on Christmas' Eve, murdered on New Year's Eve

A 15-year-old girl was mutilated and murdered allegedly by a man who was out on bail for allegedly kidnapping and raping her just days before she was ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X