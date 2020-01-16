Missing two-year-old found unharmed but dehydrated 10km from home

A two-year old boy who disappeared in Limpopo was found unharmed but dehydrated two days later in the bush – about 10km away from home.

The child was found and rescued on Wednesday after an extensive search by a police search and rescue team, the K9 unit, emergency services and local residents.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said his grandmother reported him missing, on Monday evening. At the time the child had been at home with her husband in Marulaneng village.

“She then later received a call urging her to return home after the child could not be located. Police immediately embarked on an intensive search operation, joined by community members until ... he was found lying helplessly on top of a rock,” said Mojapelo.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba applauded the police and community for their joint effort and urged parents and guardians to ensure they kept track of their children's whereabouts.