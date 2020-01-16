KZN teachers robbed of cellphones, cash on first day back at school

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of robbery after primary school teachers were robbed on the first day of school on Wednesday.

Police said four unknown people entered Quarry Heights Primary School in Newlands East, north of Durban, and robbed teachers. It is not clear whether cash from school fees was taken from the school during the robbery.

“It is alleged that on January 15 2020, at 1.45pm, four armed suspects entered the school and robbed the staff of cash and cellphones before fleeing,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said a case of robbery was being investigated by Greenwood Park police.

The KZN department of education has since encouraged schools to not keep money on the premises.

“We do not encourage schools to have fees paid at the schools but deposited directly into banks account, for the safety of schools. Regarding what happened yesterday, police are following the links and arrests are imminent,” said education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

On Wednesday the department opened its doors to 2.8-million pupils. It said that despite a few minor incidents, the academic year started well.