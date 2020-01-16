South Africa

KZN teachers robbed of cellphones, cash on first day back at school

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 16 January 2020 - 17:52
Authorities have asked parents to pay school fees into bank accounts rather than taking cash to schools.
Authorities have asked parents to pay school fees into bank accounts rather than taking cash to schools.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of robbery after primary school teachers were robbed on the first day of school on Wednesday.

Police said  four unknown people entered Quarry Heights Primary School in Newlands East, north of Durban, and robbed teachers. It is not clear whether cash from school fees was taken from the school during the robbery.

“It is alleged that on January 15 2020, at 1.45pm, four armed suspects entered the school and robbed the staff of cash and cellphones before fleeing,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said a case of robbery was being investigated by Greenwood Park police.

The KZN department of education has since encouraged schools to not keep money on the premises.

“We do not encourage schools to have fees paid at the schools but deposited directly into banks account, for the safety of schools. Regarding what happened yesterday, police are following the links and arrests are imminent,” said education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

On Wednesday the department opened its doors to 2.8-million pupils. It said that despite a few minor incidents, the academic year started well.

Two courier vans hit just hours apart in Kempton Park

Police have opened a case of hijacking and theft after a Ram courier vehicle was robbed of cellphone packages in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, ...
News
1 day ago

Teenager raped, forced to withdraw cash in KZN north coast farm attack

Police have launched a manhunt for three men after a farm attack in Glendale, north of Durban, last week
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X