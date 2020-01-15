Two courier vans hit just hours apart in Kempton Park

Police have opened a case of hijacking and theft after a Ram courier vehicle was robbed of cellphone packages in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

It was one of two attacks on Ram courier vehicles in the area on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that on Tuesday morning two suspects approached the 58-year-old driver and passenger who were seated in the vehicle parked near Knorr-Brense on Derrick Roads in Kempton Park and at gunpoint instructed the vehicle occupants to get out of the Ford Ranger," said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters on Wednesday.

She said the suspects then allegedly drove off with the vehicle, which was loaded with packages that the victims were set to deliver. It has since been confirmed by the complainant that the packages contained cellphones.