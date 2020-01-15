Durban girl critical after car hit her on first day back at school

An 11-year-old Durban girl is fighting for her life after being run over by a motorist while returning home from her first day back at school on Wednesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident took place in the Asherville area.

"The girl was on her way home from school when she was knocked down by a light motor vehicle. She sustained multiple injuries and is in a critical condition," he said.

The child was placed on a manual ventilator and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating.