Taking, sharing photos might lead poachers to next kill in Kruger

The Kruger National Park is urging visitors to switch off the geotagging function on their cellphones when snapping and sharing pictures of wildlife as it could lead poachers to their next kill.

Geotagging refers to the process of adding geographical information, or metadata, to images that shows exactly where they are taken.

The request comes as management mulls cutting off cellphone signals in the park because poachers can potentially use geotagged photographs to track the whereabouts of rhinos and elephants.

"We believe poachers use social media for intelligence," said Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla.