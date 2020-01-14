Mourning attire: a culture or a norm?

Traditional experts believe that there is confusion between traditional norms and culture.

They emphasised that many practices which trend were treated like culture while they were not.

This came to light when a scene in the popular Mzansi Magic's soapie The Queen where Shaka's mom (played by Brenda Mhlongo) was wearing a black outfit as a sign of mourning her late son.

People questioned whether the complete black outfit was appropriate to mourn a son.

In most cases in the African culture, a black outfit that comprises a dress, cape and doek is worn by someone who lost her husband.

A mother mourning a daughter or son wears a cape and doek.

Cultural expert Molo Simelane said: "This differs; some people do not do it as a culture but as a norm. I know if you were to question the writers of the soapie they could easy defend themselves, saying this is a fictional story and they were not portraying anyone's culture.