South Africa

Court upholds Old Mutual appeal against Peter Moyo's reinstatement

By Emma Rumney - 14 January 2020 - 11:21
Axed Old Mutual chief executive Peter Moyo will not be going back to work anytime soon.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe/Sunday Times

A South African court upheld Old Mutual's appeal against temporary reinstating its sacked chief executive Peter Moyo with costs, on Tuesday.

Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May 2019 in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.

Reuters 

Old Mutual to defend 'vigorously' damages claims by Peter Moyo

Old mutual will "vigorously" fight a R250m damages claim launched by ousted CEO Peter Moyo, who still wants to be reinstated.
3 months ago

