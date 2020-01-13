South Africa

Suspect due in court for 'robbing' tourists in Khayelitsha

By Staff Reporter - 13 January 2020 - 10:41
The tourists were visiting a school in Khayelitsha.
Image: Angus Begg

A 26-year-old man will appear in court on Monday after a gang allegedly robbed 11 tourists, who were visiting Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Friday with a guide.

Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspect was arrested on Sunday.

Detectives are also questioning two other suspects, aged 20 and 24.

“As the investigation unfolds it is expected that more arrests will be effected soon,” said Potelwa.

The tourists had been visiting a gardening project at a school in Site C when they were threatened and robbed of cameras, cellphones and wallets.

Potelwa said five armed men, wearing reflector jackets, ordered the group into a vehicle and robbed them.

