Second big ARV bust in Free State

Just a day after a huge consignment of antiretroviral (ARV) tablets was found and two people were arrested in Bloemfontein, police in Ventersburg intercepted another vehicle and seized ARVs.

Brig Motantsi Makhele said the police's Tactical Response Team arrested three suspects at about 5.30pm on Friday.

Their vehicle was searched and 265 bottles containing ARV tablets were found and confiscated. The vehicle was also confiscated.

The trio, a 45-year-old woman and two men, aged 30 and 60, will be charged with possession of suspected stolen items. They are all residents of Meloding, near Virginia, and will appear in the Ventersburg magistrate's court soon.

“Once more it's evident how effective our intelligence information is and how speedily our teams operationalise such information,” said provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane.