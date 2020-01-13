Power restored at Ekurhuleni sub-station while Free State transformer failure results in blackout

Power has been restored at a Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, Eskom sub-station after one of the transformers caught alight on Sunday morning.

William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson, could not confirm if the areas that were affected now had electricity supply but he said two of the three transformers were restored and fully functional.

“We don’t know what caused the fire. We can confirm that no one was injured. We had about 35 firefighters put out the major blaze,” Ntladi said.

The areas affected by the fire were OR Tambo International Aiport, Isando and Spartan Industrial, Kempton Park CBD, Aston Manor and Bonaero Park.