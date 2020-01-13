South Africa

Power restored at Ekurhuleni sub-station while Free State transformer failure results in blackout

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 13 January 2020 - 14:16
Power has been restored at an Ekurhuleni sub-station after a transformer caught alight on Sunday.
Image: Eskom via Twitter

Power has been restored at a Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, Eskom sub-station after one of the transformers caught alight on Sunday morning.

William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson, could not confirm if the areas that were affected now had electricity supply but he said two of the three transformers were restored and fully functional.

“We don’t know what caused the fire. We can confirm that no one was injured. We had about 35 firefighters put out the major blaze,” Ntladi said.

The areas affected by the fire were OR Tambo International Aiport, Isando and Spartan Industrial, Kempton Park CBD, Aston Manor and Bonaero Park.

Meanwhile, the failure of a 66/22 kV transformer at Rouxville sub-station at 7pm on Sunday has resulted in the loss of supply to three Free State towns. 

According to Eskom, electricity consumers in Zastron, Smithfield and Rouxville, as well as rural customers in surrounding areas, should prepare for a full day without electricity as Eskom is attending to the urgent and critical replacement of the transformer. 

“It is estimated supply to Zastron will be restored before midnight on January 13 (Monday) while supply to Smithfield and Rouxville will be restored in the early hours of January 14.

“Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and assures customers that the repairs are being attended to with the required urgency. Electricity users are urged to treat all electrical lines, sockets and appliances as live and dangerous at all times.” Eskom said.

