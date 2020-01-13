Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory
A 2.4m black mamba was safely removed from a factory in Redcliffe, north of Durban, on Monday.
Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said their members were called to the factory about 11.30am.
"Upon arrival, officers were directed to a stack of wooden pallets which had been removed from inside the business premises.
"When officers approached the pallet, they found a huge black mamba coiled up inside."
Balram said snake catcher Jason Arnold from Universal Reptiles was called out to safely capture and release the reptile.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.