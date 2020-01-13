South Africa

Elderly man dies in lawnmower accident

By Staff Reporter - 13 January 2020 - 14:46
An elderly man died while mowing his lawn when the mower cut the electrical power cord.
Image: Roslan Rahman / AFP

A man, believed to be in his 80s, was found dead on Monday at his residence in Vereeniging in Gauteng.

ER24 paramedics were alerted at 8am, after members of the public found his body in the garden.

The man had been dead for some time, according to medics.

"It is understood the man had been mowing the lawn when the lawnmower apparently cut the power cord," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

-TimesLIVE

