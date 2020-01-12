Woman flung down embankment in 'horrific' Durban bike crash

A woman died when she was flung from a motorbike which crashed into a bridge at Paradise Valley, west of Durban, on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson, the woman was a passenger on the bike, which seemingly hit a bridge at the M13 off-ramp on the N3 freeway, between Durban and Pinetown.

“The passenger was ejected from the bike, and went over the barrier. [She fell] approximately 20m to 30m down an embankment into the ravine below. She has been declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

Meanwhile, at about 11am, paramedics were in a desperate bid to save the life of the bike's driver.

“The driver sustained major injuries and is currently being treated by advanced life support paramedics. They found he had no pulse and are trying to resuscitate him on the scene,” said Jamieson.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown.