South Africa

Ekhurhuleni customers hit as Eskom transformer catches alight

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 12 January 2020 - 12:44
A transformer burns in Kempton Park on Sunday morning.
Image: Eskom / via Twitter

Eskom confirmed that a transformer had caught alight in Kempton Park in Ekhurhuleni on Sunday morning.

“Eskom's transformer in Kempton Park caught fire affecting @City_Ekurhuleni customers. Ekhurhuleni Emergency Services on site,” Eskom tweeted.

It said the cause of the fire would only be established once it was safe to investigate.

Emergency services could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

