WATCH | Ex-Lily mine workers hope to recover the remains of their former colleagues by February 5

"Our aim is to find the remains by February 5, which marks the day of the incident having the remains of our colleagues. The community is helping us with food and we are using our old gear to protect ourselves underground,”

During the collapse, 76 employees who were on duty on the day were rescued through a shaft window, while the container with the three disappeared.

Rescue and recovery missions were abandoned after the soil proved too unstable and collapsed again. Later, the mine owners, Gold Fields pleaded poverty to continue with any further search and recovery action .

The former employees, community members and families of the three miners have been camping outside the mine's gate since April 30 last year, as part of the Workers Day commemoration proceedings.

Mazibuko also said the same day they were trapped someone tried to kill them by trying to throw an explosive device at the tent they slept in.

“We believe someone wants us dead because we are making progress in this case. We survived after a person threw a bomb at the tent, but it hit tree instead. The police say this bomb can dismantle a car, which means it was deadly,” said Mazibuko.

Elmon Mnisi, victim Yvonne Mnisi's father told Sowetan that they supported the community members' efforts.

“Whatever is bringing us closer to getting the bones of our children, we support. These young men and women have been asked by us as families because we can see the mine owners and government are not interested in finding our children,” said Mnisi.