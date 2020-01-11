South Africa

No load-shedding expected on Saturday, says Eskom

By SowetanLIVE - 11 January 2020 - 11:30
Eskom says no load-shedding is expected during the day on Saturday.
Eskom says no load-shedding is expected during the day on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/loganban

No load-shedding is expected during the day on Saturday, Eskom announced.

However, it warned that there was a limited risk of loadshedding in the evening and on Sunday owing to the system remaining constrained and vulnerable.

“Thanks to some good work overnight from our teams, we have been able to deliver an improvement in the power system. As a consequence of this work we do not expect to implement load-shedding today.

“Our pumped storage schemes have been sufficiently replenished, and we continue to work to improve on the levels of diesel at our open cycle gas turbine generators,” the power utility said in a statement.

But is said that owing to inadequate maintenance over a number of years, the system remained vulnerable to unplanned outages or breakdowns which were at 13,000.

SOEs in need of urgent intervention

The crisis has begun: costly loadshedding and delayed passenger rail service.
Opinion
3 days ago

Eskom needs a new board

Deputy president David Mabuza made an extraordinary claim yesterday that the Eskom board and the public enterprises minister lied to President Cyril ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Eskom pleads with South Africans to save electricity as load-shedding resumes on Thursday

Enforced electricity cuts have been imposed, effective from 8am on Thursday to 6am on Friday
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X